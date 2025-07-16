Ludhiana: Missing man’s body found in Moga canal, FB post blames wife, in-laws

A week after a man from the Tibba area went missing, his body was recovered from a canal in Moga district on Tuesday. The case, which began as a missing person complaint, has now taken a serious turn after the man’s social media post hinted at suicide and blamed his wife and in-laws for pushing him to the edge. The man’s social media post hinted at suicide and blamed his wife and in-laws for pushing him to the edge. (HT Photo)

The deceased, a 28-year-old resident of Grewal Colony, had left home on July 8 and never returned. Just after midnight, a post appeared on his Facebook account stating his intention to end his life. In the same post, he held his wife and her family responsible for his decision. His disappearance triggered a police search, and his family registered a complaint at the Tibba police station.

Initially, police registered an FIR under Section 127(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (wrongful confinement). However, following the recovery of the body and fresh statements by the victim’s family, additional charges are likely to be added.

According to assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, the man’s photo had been shared across police stations in the region. On Tuesday, the Moga police informed Ludhiana police that a body had been recovered from a local canal, later confirmed to be that of the missing man. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Police investigations reveal that the deceased was married six months ago in what was a second marriage for both partners. Despite setting up a salon for his wife at their residence, she often chose to stay at her parental home, which reportedly led to marital tensions. According to the family, these issues escalated shortly before his disappearance.

The ASI said that they will now record the family’s statements in detail before amending the FIR to include relevant sections based on the latest findings.

Husband, mother-in-law booked after 35-year-old woman ends life

The Tibba Police booked a man and his mother for abetment to suicide after his wife ended her life by jumping off from the first floor of the house in Gautam Colony, Rahon Road.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of father of the victim, 35. The complainant stated that the accused used to harass his daughter for dowry.

The complainant added that he solemnized the marriage of his daughter 13 years ago to the accused. Soon after the marriage the accused started harassing his daughter for dowry. He used to fulfil the demands of the accused. She had two sons and one daughter from the marriage.

Further the complainant added that giving up before the demand of dowry his daughter jumped off from the first floor of the house on Sunday evening. She was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries on Monday.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 108 and 61 (2) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.