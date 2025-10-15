Ludhiana: On-duty ASI dies as service pistol goes off accidentally

In a tragic incident, a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after an accidental discharge from his service weapon at the Ludhiana Range DIG’s residence early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 3 am at the official residence located on Rani Jhansi Road in Ludhiana city. The body has been sent for autopsy, and further action will be taken based on the investigation report. (HT Photo)

The deceased officer has been identified as 51-year-old Tirath Singh, a resident of Kailpur village in the Dakha sub-division of Ludhiana district. He was temporarily posted at the DIG’s residence, while his parent cadre was with the Ludhiana Rural Police.

According to assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Guriqbal Singh, preliminary investigation suggests that the ASI sustained a fatal head injury after his 9mm service revolver accidentally fired. “It appears to be a case of accidental firing,” said the ACP.

Officials said that ASI Tirath Singh, who joined the Punjab Police on October 27, 1998, was performing duty at the DIG’s residence when the incident took place. His wife’s statement has been recorded, and police confirmed that no foul play or suspicion has been raised by the family.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Division Number 8 Police Station, and a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the exact sequence of events.

DSP (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa stated that the ASI’s three children, who are settled in Canada, have been informed about the incident.

