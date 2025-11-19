Search
Ludhiana: Rats on rampage: Gole Market traders write to DC, demand immediate action

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 06:38 am IST

Concerned over the deteriorating state of a public park at Gole Market in Model Town, local shopkeepers submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner on Tuesday, demanding immediate action.

The traders say the park has been neglected for months, causing inconvenience to visitors and impacting businesses nearby. They also raised concerns that the national flag installed in the park is being disrespected due to poor upkeep.

Arvind Sharma, a shopkeeper, said the situation has become unbearable.

“A toilet has been constructed right in the centre of the park. There is filth everywhere—inside the park and outside. The main gate is missing, garbage trolleys are kept inside and basic maintenance is ignored,” Sharma said. He added that repeated requests to the authorities have gone unanswered.

Shopkeepers also pointed out that the dirty surroundings and foul smell have led to frequent arguments among visitors and residents. Rats have reportedly infested both the park and the nearby market, worsening the problem, they said.

This is not the first time traders have raised concerns.

The traders claimed that they have approached the National Green Tribunal, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission and other forums over the past several months, but the issue remains unresolved.

In their complaint, the shopkeepers urged the district administration to intervene immediately, clean the park, repair damaged facilities and ensure proper maintenance so that it can be restored as a usable public space.

