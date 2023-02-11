Ludhiana’s CT university holds session on criminal justice system

An expert session on the “Role of police in the criminal justice system’ was organised by CT University, Ludhiana, on Saturday. Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was organised by the students and faculty at the school of law, CT University.

The SSP, sharing his experiences, guided students about the various aspects of the investigation process. He said legal procedures are there to safeguard the interests of the citizens. He added that law-abiding citizens are the first requirement of any peaceful and developing society.

CT University principal Simranjeet Gill and vice-chancellor Satish Kumar were also present on the occasion.