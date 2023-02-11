Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s CT university holds session on criminal justice system

Ludhiana’s CT university holds session on criminal justice system

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh was present as the chief guest of the expert session held at CT University

An expert session on the “Role of police in the criminal justice system’ was organised by CT University, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An expert session on the “Role of police in the criminal justice system’ was organised by CT University, Ludhiana, on Saturday. Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was organised by the students and faculty at the school of law, CT University.

The SSP, sharing his experiences, guided students about the various aspects of the investigation process. He said legal procedures are there to safeguard the interests of the citizens. He added that law-abiding citizens are the first requirement of any peaceful and developing society.

CT University principal Simranjeet Gill and vice-chancellor Satish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP