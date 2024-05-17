Ludhiana’s Jalnidh leads student procession at US varsity convocation

Ludhiana-based Jalnidh Kaur was selected as a student speaker for the convocation at Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, US. She led the student procession on May 15 at the convocation. Jalnidh Kaur (HT File)

Kaur was awarded a doctoral degree in economics and education. She did her schooling from Guru Nanak Public School and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, and then moved to New Delhi for Bachelors in Economics from St Stephen’s College.

Before her doctoral studies, Kaur completed an MPhil from Oxford University as Rhodes Scholar in 2015. Post MPhil, she returned to India and worked as a research assistant with J-PAL South Asia in two education research projects, based in Punjab and New Delhi.

She also started the ECLAIR street school chain to provide pre-school education to children living on the streets. “I started teaching the kids of migrant labourers near my residence in Dugri and then continued the same when I moved to New Delhi,” said Jalnidh.

In 2017, Jalnidh and her spouse Divjot Singh came up with an “aspiration building fund’ to help underprivileged students instead of spending on their wedding.

Jalnidh will now join as an assistant professor at the Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.