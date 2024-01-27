Ludhiana’s karate champ eyes Olympic glory

City lad Arshdeep Singh was honoured during the Republic Day event at Punjab Agricultural University for clinching a gold medal in the U-66 kg karate category at the National School Games held in Ludhiana fromJanuary 6 to January 11. Arshdeep Singh clinched a gold medal in the U-66 kg karate category at the National School Games held in Ludhiana fromJanuary 6 to January 11. (HT)

Having started his karate journey a decade ago, the 17-year-old’s parents initially enrolled him in a local karate academy to improve his physical fitness.

Arshdeep’s mother, Harneet Kaur, stating, “Nobody in our family has a sports background, neither did we expect Arsh to make his career in sports. However, his consistency and winning streak over the past decade has carved his path in karate. Besides excelling in his game, Arshdeep is a sincere student and achieved 87% in his Class 10 boards last year.”

The recently concluded National School Games witnessed Punjab’s dominance in karate, securing four gold medals in various categories. Arshdeep’s triumph in the U-66 kg category added another feather to the state’s cap, with the Ludhiana native defeating Ronak Mehra of Delhi to claim the top spot.

Aspiring to represent India and secure a gold medal in the Olympics, Arshdeep shared, “In the National Games of 2019, I couldn’t win any medal due to being overweight. Since that defeat, I have embraced dietary discipline even more rigorously. Balancing school, gym, and training sessions, my only aim is to earn a gold in the Olympics.”

Arshdeep’s coach, Gaurav Sachdeva, a Fourth Dan black belt in martial arts from Japan and owner of the Great School of Martial Arts, expressed pride in Arshdeep’s achievements. Sachdeva highlighted the growing recognition of karate in the realm of sports, emphasising its promising career prospects and the essential skill of self-defense it provides. He said, “Arshdeep has made us all proud, and I see him reaching greater heights in the future, inspiring the youth to take up more sports.”