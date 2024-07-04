Ludhiana’s PAU invites applications for course on integrated crop production

Aiming to hone the technical skills of young farmers in agriculture-oriented enterprises as well as resource conservation, the directorate of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has planned to hold a three-month training course on “Integrated crop production” from August 1 to October 30. The University has invited applications from matriculate youths in the age group of 20 to 40. Interested candidates can get the application forms from krishi vigyan kendras of their respective district or PAU’s skill development centre. They can also apply online by going to official website www.pau.edu. (HT File)

Talking about the course contours, associate director (skill development) Rupinder Kaur said the three-month long training would equip the young farmers with the complete agriculture package, enhancing their livelihood security through agricultural, social and economic sustainability.

Kaur said, “The last date for the receipt of applications is July 25 and the interview will be held at skill development centre on July 30 at 10 am.”

She asked the candidates to bring their original and photocopies of matriculation, birth and age proof certificates as well as Aadhaar card along with them. The selected candidates will have to deposit ₹1,000 as security, which will be refunded to only those candidates, who complete their course successfully, she said.

The course fee is ₹1,000 while the lodging charges are ₹300 per month, she said, adding that certificates will be awarded to candidates on the successful completion of the course.