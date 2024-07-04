 Ludhiana’s PAU invites applications for course on integrated crop production - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana’s PAU invites applications for course on integrated crop production

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Talking about the course contours, associate director (skill development) Rupinder Kaur said the three-month long training would equip the young farmers with the complete agriculture package

Aiming to hone the technical skills of young farmers in agriculture-oriented enterprises as well as resource conservation, the directorate of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has planned to hold a three-month training course on “Integrated crop production” from August 1 to October 30. The University has invited applications from matriculate youths in the age group of 20 to 40.

Interested candidates can get the application forms from krishi vigyan kendras of their respective district or PAU’s skill development centre. They can also apply online by going to official website www.pau.edu. (HT File)
Interested candidates can get the application forms from krishi vigyan kendras of their respective district or PAU’s skill development centre. They can also apply online by going to official website www.pau.edu. (HT File)

Talking about the course contours, associate director (skill development) Rupinder Kaur said the three-month long training would equip the young farmers with the complete agriculture package, enhancing their livelihood security through agricultural, social and economic sustainability.

The interested candidates can get the application forms from krishi vigyan kendras of their respective district or PAU’s skill development centre. They can also apply online by going to official website www.pau.edu

Kaur said, “The last date for the receipt of applications is July 25 and the interview will be held at skill development centre on July 30 at 10 am.”

She asked the candidates to bring their original and photocopies of matriculation, birth and age proof certificates as well as Aadhaar card along with them. The selected candidates will have to deposit 1,000 as security, which will be refunded to only those candidates, who complete their course successfully, she said.

The course fee is 1,000 while the lodging charges are 300 per month, she said, adding that certificates will be awarded to candidates on the successful completion of the course.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana’s PAU invites applications for course on integrated crop production
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On