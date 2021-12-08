Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s Rajveer bags 3 gold medals in national shooting championship
Ludhiana’s Rajveer bags 3 gold medals in national shooting championship

After recently winning bronze at the Shooting Championship held in Peru, Rajveer Singh from Kotli village of Dakha constituency in Ludhiana bagged three gold medals in the 64th all India National Shooting Championship in Patiala
Rajveer Singh from Kotli village of Dakha constituency in Ludhiana being honoured by MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali for winning three gold medals in the National Shooting Championship. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After recently winning bronze at the Shooting Championship held in Peru, Rajveer Singh from Kotli village of Dakha constituency bagged three gold medals in the 64th all India National Shooting Championship in Patiala.

Manpreet Singh Ayali, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dakha constituency, gave him a warm welcome and wished him a bright future ahead.

Speaking about his performance, Rajveer said that he won golds in the junior and senior individual events and one as part of the junior team. He credited his success to his father Manmohan Singh Gill and MLA Ayali for encouraging him throughout. He now has his eyes set on representing India in the Olympics.

Ayali said that they a shooting range has been constructed in Kotli, where many youngsters are preparing hard for the upcoming shooting championships. He added that many playgrounds have also been developed in the constituency, to encourage participation in sports.

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
