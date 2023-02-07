Ludhiana’s SACCM shines in inter-university quiz competition

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) won first prize in SACCM quizzers in 36th north zone inter-university youth festival quiz competition held at University of Jammu from January 31 to February 4.

Eklavya A. Grover of B.Com, Kashish Arora of B.Com and Dheeraj Sharma of B.Com secured first position in the competition.

Moving ahead, the university will now participate in the north zone national inter-university youth festival which will be held at Jain University, Bangalore. Earlier they secured first position in the zonal and inter zonal youth festivals.

This time, there were 18 universities from state, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which participated in the 36th north zone inter-university youth festival quiz competition.