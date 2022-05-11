Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s Saloni selected as coach for nat’l U-16 basketball team
Ludhiana's Saloni selected as coach for nat'l U-16 basketball team

Ludhiana's Saloni has done her diploma in sports coaching in Basketball from Subhash National Institute Of Sports, Patiala, and then did her BPEd
Punjab Basketball Academy (PBA) officials including RS Gill, president, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary; Yurinder Singh Hayer, senior vice-president; Darshan Singh Sandhu, vice-president; coaches - Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh and Jaipal Singh and Ludhiana District Basketball Association officials have congratulated Saloni on the achievement.
Punjab Basketball Academy (PBA) officials including RS Gill, president, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary; Yurinder Singh Hayer, senior vice-president; Darshan Singh Sandhu, vice-president; coaches - Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh and Jaipal Singh and Ludhiana District Basketball Association officials have congratulated Saloni on the achievement. (HT PHOTO)
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Saloni, who works with the Ludhiana sports department and is on continuous deputation with the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, has been nominated by Basketball Federation of India (BFI) as coach and selector for the Under-16 national women’s basketball team.

The Punjab sports department has allowed her to attend the national coaching camp of the team at Sri Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Training Centre in Bengaluru from May 10 to June 22 in preparation for the FIBA U-16 Women Asian Championship 2022 which will be played in Jordan this June.

Saloni has done her diploma in sports coaching in Basketball from Subhash National Institute Of Sports, Patiala, and then did her BPEd.

Punjab Basketball Academy (PBA) officials including RS Gill, president, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary; Yurinder Singh Hayer, senior vice-president; Darshan Singh Sandhu, vice-president; coaches - Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh and Jaipal Singh and Ludhiana District Basketball Association officials have congratulated her on the achievement.

Dhaliwal said that Saloni’s hard work and talent has been recognised by BFI and this is a proud moment for the state. He added said that the team coached by her has recently won gold at the national junior women’s basketball tournaments this January. Four players coached by her also will also participate in the camp at Bengaluru.

