Ludhiana’s Saloni selected as coach for nat’l U-16 basketball team
Saloni, who works with the Ludhiana sports department and is on continuous deputation with the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, has been nominated by Basketball Federation of India (BFI) as coach and selector for the Under-16 national women’s basketball team.
The Punjab sports department has allowed her to attend the national coaching camp of the team at Sri Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Training Centre in Bengaluru from May 10 to June 22 in preparation for the FIBA U-16 Women Asian Championship 2022 which will be played in Jordan this June.
Saloni has done her diploma in sports coaching in Basketball from Subhash National Institute Of Sports, Patiala, and then did her BPEd.
Punjab Basketball Academy (PBA) officials including RS Gill, president, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary; Yurinder Singh Hayer, senior vice-president; Darshan Singh Sandhu, vice-president; coaches - Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh and Jaipal Singh and Ludhiana District Basketball Association officials have congratulated her on the achievement.
Dhaliwal said that Saloni’s hard work and talent has been recognised by BFI and this is a proud moment for the state. He added said that the team coached by her has recently won gold at the national junior women’s basketball tournaments this January. Four players coached by her also will also participate in the camp at Bengaluru.
-
MVA seeks constitutional amendment to ensure OBC reservation
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday said a constitutional amendment was the only way to provide 27% political quota to other backward classes (OBCs), with Congress, one of the partners, saying Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis should answer who was responsible for the removal of reservation in Madhya Pradesh.
-
Sudden power outage leaves Pune residents hassled
PUNE Unplanned power cuts by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has residents of the city fuming. On Tuesday, Padmawati, Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Ambegaon again faced a five-hour of a power outage. Residents of Katraj, who on Monday sweltered for seven hours, from 12pm to 7pm, did not have power supply on Tuesday as well from 9.30 am to 2pm. Balewadi too has been experiencing power cuts.
-
Monte Carlo Fashion holds textile dealers’ meet
Monte Carlo Fashions, a home textile division, organised a textile dealers' meet at a local hotel on Tuesday. Dealers from all over India attended the meet. Parkash Chand Sharma, president (Tex) of the company, presided over the meet. The All India Best Dealer Award was bagged by Shree Dholi Sati Textile Private Ltd, Patna , Bihar. Executive director of the company Sandeep Jain announced the sale policy of textile products for 2022-2023.
-
Riverfront development project: PMC does not have capacity to treat sewage till 2025
Pune-based civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velenkar said that according to the data from the irrigation department, the Pune Municipal Corporation will not be able to treat water after the implementation of the riverfront of project. If the PMC does not create the capacity to treat all this sewage, it would be added in the riverfront project.
-
Industries to come up on closed textile mills’ land: UP minister Nandi
Addressing officers in a review meeting on Tuesday, Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi directed them to start preparation for the third ground-breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow on June 3. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony in a programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Top industrialists and businessmen of the country will participate in the ceremony,” the minister said.
