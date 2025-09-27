Ludhiana: Scooter snatched at gunpoint, accused nabbed minutes later

A robbery at gunpoint ended with the quick arrest of the accused after he allegedly fired in public while fleeing on the stolen vehicle. The incident occurred late Thursday evening in Mundian Khurd. Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO, Moti Nagar, said a probe is on. (HT Photo)

Police have identified the accused as Jarnail Singh alias Jelly alias Happy Veer, 32, of Noorpur Lubanba village, Kapurthala. He now faces two FIRs lodged at Jamalpur and Moti Nagar police stations.

According to police, the victim, Inderpal Singh, 47, was returning home on his scooter when Jarnail intercepted him outside a local realtor’s office, brandishing a firearm. He fired a shot in the air to terrorise Inderpal and fled with the scooter.

Inderpal immediately informed the police control room and minutes later, Moti Nagar police were alerted to a man riding the stolen scooter and firing shots in the air. Police rushed to the spot and arrested Jarnail on the spot.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO, Moti Nagar, said a probe is on.