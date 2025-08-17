Ludhiana: Selective listings on transfer portal spark outcry among teachers

The much-awaited transfer portal for government school teachers opened on Friday, but instead of relief, it has triggered frustration among educators. Teachers allege that the portal displays only a limited number of schools instead of listing all available vacancies across the district, making the process unfair and opaque. Teachers allege that the portal displays only a limited number of schools, making the process unfair and opaque. (HT Photo)

Union leaders say the portal for the secondary department was quietly activated on a holiday without any prior notice. “Usually, the portal remains open for two to three days, giving teachers time to select their preferred stations. This time, it was opened on a holiday without intimation. Since offices remain closed on weekends, we don’t even know if it will stay open till Monday for corrections,” said Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union.

Several teachers echoed the concern, pointing out that even confirmed vacancies are missing from the list. “There is a position vacant at the School of Eminence, Baddowal, which the school head has also verified. Yet, the portal does not show it as an option. This proves the process is not transparent,” said one applicant.

Elementary teachers, too, who have been given time till August 17 to submit their station choices, are facing similar hurdles. They argue that the system is flawed and leaves little scope for fair transfers.

This is not the first time the department has come under fire for its transfer process. A few days back, the station selection was briefly suspended after teachers complained of missing options and even complete inaccessibility to the online link. Educators said the delays not only disrupt the transfer cycle but also force schools to adjust mid-session to new teachers, a move they believe directly impacts learning outcomes.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur confirmed that the problem exists but clarified that the matter is being handled at higher levels. Despite repeated attempts, officials from the directorate of public instruction (secondary and elementary) remained unavailable for comment.