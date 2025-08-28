Ludhiana: Shuttlers offered alternative venue amid hall closure

After strong opposition from players and their parents over the sudden closure of Shastri Badminton Hall for repairs, the deputy commissioner (DC) has offered an alternative on Wednesday, by allowing the budding shuttlers to continue their practice sessions at the badminton court of Sutlej Club for the next few days. DC Himanshu Jain at the Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chaos unfolded at Shastri Badminton Hall after its sudden closure for repairs left young shuttlers and their parents locked out without warning. The abrupt shutdown on Tuesday triggered sharp protests, as players preparing for upcoming state and national tournaments were left stranded at the gates.

With the state-ranking meet in Jalandhar in October, followed by the all-India ranking event in Panchkula and a sub-junior championship, parents said their children’s preparations had been thrown into complete disarray. “Our children practice here free of cost, which many private academies do not like. Denying them training at this crucial time will cost Punjab its medals,” said Sunil Tiwari, a parent and advocate. Another parent, Hanish Gupta, called the closure “unacceptable,” who had also warned of protests if the gates remained locked.

The uproar even reached the Punjab and Haryana high court, where parents sought urgent intervention. Responding to the outrage, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the facility was closed only for short-term repair work. “The DC is also forming an interim committee,” he had revealed.

Still, parents dismissed the explanation as a pretext, questioning the need for repairs in a hall they believed was in sound condition.

Amid rising tensions, the parents met the DC on Wednesday, who intervened and offered temporary relief, allowing 38 shortlisted players to continue practice at the badminton courts of Sutlej Club until the hall reopens. “The DC assured us of uninterrupted practice, and we have shared the names of the players,” said Anupam Kumaria, secretary of the Ludhiana Badminton Association.

Facility to receive upgrades

DC Jain conducted a thorough inspection of the badminton hall on Wednesday, assessing the facility’s badminton courts, rooms, and lawn areas and has issued immediate directives to transform the hall into a modern, player-friendly venue.

He ordered a comprehensive clean-up of the premises and the establishment of a new gymnasium equipped with essential fitness machines. He also mandated the installation of new synthetic courts, repair of chairs and lighting, and the creation of dedicated spaces, including a yoga room and a changing room. Additionally, he instructed a complete renovation of the washrooms and improvements to the lawn to enhance the overall ambiance of the facility.

To cater to the needs of players and visitors, the DC directed the establishment of a sports shop-cum-canteen within the premises. He further announced that the facility will reopen for players starting tomorrow, ensuring swift access to the upgraded facility.

To ensure sustained upkeep, he tasked senior officials with developing a dedicated framework for the maintenance of the hall. Additionally, he ordered the fixation of a membership fee to regulate access and support the facility’s operations.