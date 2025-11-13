Ludhiana: Speeding tipper crushes teacher to death in Jagraon

A woman teacher was crushed to death by a speeding tipper truck on the Jagraon railway overbridge on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Reena Rani of Hira Bagh, Jagraon. Police removing the tipper truck, that caused the accident,from road in Jagraon on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred when Reena and her son were returning home from a sweet shop on Lajpat Rai Road. A collision between a Swift and a Bolero earlier in the evening had caused a traffic jam on the overbridge, and police personnel were on the spot trying to clear the road.

During the congestion, a speeding, overloaded tipper coming from the bus stand side reportedly lost control, hitting several vehicles before running over Reena Rani, who was standing on one side of the bridge. She died on the spot. Her son, who was with her on an Activa scooter, said he saw the truck approaching and tried to pull his mother away, but the tipper hit them within seconds.

Another woman riding an Activa was also hit by the same tipper and sustained a fractured leg. She was rushed to the Jagraon civil hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have seized the tipper and registered a case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding driver.

Reena Rani was employed as a teacher and coordinator at a private school, where she taught primary students. She is survived by two sons—one residing in Jagraon and the other in Canada.

Family members said Reena had gone to the sweet shop earlier in the evening to discuss the engagement of her sister-in-law’s daughter from Delhi’s Rohini area to the son of the shop’s owners, who live in New Zealand.

The incident has sparked anger among residents, who blamed reckless driving and poor traffic management on the overbridge for the tragedy. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and assured the family that strict action will be taken against those responsible.