Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Speeding tipper crushes teacher to death in Jagraon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 03:08 am IST

A speeding, overloaded tipper coming from the bus stand side reportedly lost control, hitting several vehicles before running over Reena Rani, who was standing on one side of the bridge

A woman teacher was crushed to death by a speeding tipper truck on the Jagraon railway overbridge on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Reena Rani of Hira Bagh, Jagraon.

Police removing the tipper truck, that caused the accident,from road in Jagraon on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police removing the tipper truck, that caused the accident,from road in Jagraon on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred when Reena and her son were returning home from a sweet shop on Lajpat Rai Road. A collision between a Swift and a Bolero earlier in the evening had caused a traffic jam on the overbridge, and police personnel were on the spot trying to clear the road.

During the congestion, a speeding, overloaded tipper coming from the bus stand side reportedly lost control, hitting several vehicles before running over Reena Rani, who was standing on one side of the bridge. She died on the spot. Her son, who was with her on an Activa scooter, said he saw the truck approaching and tried to pull his mother away, but the tipper hit them within seconds.

Another woman riding an Activa was also hit by the same tipper and sustained a fractured leg. She was rushed to the Jagraon civil hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have seized the tipper and registered a case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding driver.

Reena Rani was employed as a teacher and coordinator at a private school, where she taught primary students. She is survived by two sons—one residing in Jagraon and the other in Canada.

Family members said Reena had gone to the sweet shop earlier in the evening to discuss the engagement of her sister-in-law’s daughter from Delhi’s Rohini area to the son of the shop’s owners, who live in New Zealand.

The incident has sparked anger among residents, who blamed reckless driving and poor traffic management on the overbridge for the tragedy. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and assured the family that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Speeding tipper crushes teacher to death in Jagraon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A speeding tipper truck killed 45-year-old teacher Reena Rani on the Jagraon railway overbridge while she was returning home with her son. The accident occurred amid a traffic jam caused by a prior collision. The driver fled, and police are pursuing him. Reena, a primary school coordinator, is survived by two sons. Residents are outraged over reckless driving and traffic management issues.