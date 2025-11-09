Ludhiana: Speeding truck rams into tipper near Doraha, both drivers die

Two drivers were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway near Doraha on Friday night when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary tipper loaded with gravel near a Dhaba. The impact of the collision was so strong that both the drivers died at the spot. The tipper had broken down and its driver was inspecting it when the accident happened, cops said. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Mandi of Himachal Pradesh, and Tanveer alias Bhura, resident of Muzaffarnagar. After the mishap a traffic jam was witnessed on the stretch. The police resumed the flow of traffic after removing the vehicles. The police initiated an investigation.

According to police, the tipper truck had broken down on the bridge on Friday night, and its driver Vipin Kumar had stepped down to inspect the vehicle when a truck carrying paddy sacks came from behind and crashed into it with tremendous force. The impact was so severe that the tipper driver Vipin Kumar was crushed under his own vehicle and died on the spot.

The collision pushed the stationary tipper several feet ahead, completely mangling the front portion of the loaded truck. The truck driver Tanveer was trapped inside the cabin and had to be extricated by the police after a prolonged rescue effort. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries later. Tanveer’s assistant also suffered injuries in the mishap and rushed him to hospital in Doraha, but he escaped from there.

Police officials reached the spot soon after the accident, cleared the wreckage to restore traffic, and have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer (SHO) at the Doraha Police Station, stated that as the drivers of both the vehicles have died, the police will take action after investigation.