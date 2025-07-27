Ludhiana: State teachers’ union submits charter of demands to dist officials

The members of Government Teachers’ Union (GTU) submitted a detailed memorandum of demands to district education officers (DEOs), addressed to the chief minister and the state education minister, seeking urgent reforms in service conditions, salaries, and working environments. The union warned that if these demands are not met soon, the teaching community across Punjab will intensify its protest. (HT Photo)

Led by the state teachers’ union, the memorandum raises strong concerns over long-standing issues that have remained unresolved, despite repeated assurances. The union demanded that salaries of all employees be released by the first of every month without delay. Pending dues such as GPF advances, leave encashment, and other financial benefits should be cleared immediately.

Another key demand is the generalisation of favourable court decisions across similar teacher recruitment cases, ensuring uniform relief for all affected teachers. The union also urged the state government to revoke rejected transfer requests and to stop unwarranted political interference in the formation and functioning of school management committees.

The memorandum also appeals for the restoration of academic dignity by ending non-teaching duties imposed on teachers—especially tasks assigned on Sundays and holidays, such as data form submissions and document collections. Teachers insisted that all cadres, including ETT, C&V, master cadre, lecturers, principals, BPEOs, and assistant directors, receive timely promotions and vacant posts be filled on priority.

The union also highlighted the need to address the staffing crisis. It demanded filling of vacant posts for clerks, data entry operators, and support staff, especially at block and district offices. Additionally, 59 contractual employees and 29 dismissed headmasters working under Samagra Shiksha should be made permanent and reinstated immediately.

Teachers from Model Schools, Meritorious Schools, and Adarsh Schools, including those under NSQF, demanded inclusion under regular pay scales. A special transfer window was also requested for teachers promoted to lecturer posts or working outside their preferred districts.

Importantly, the union urged the reinstatement of 1904 abolished posts of head teachers and subject-specific positions like drawing teachers and work education instructors in middle schools.

On the financial front, the union demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, withdrawal of pay cuts under central scales, reinstatement of the higher grade pay introduced in 2011, and restoration of all withheld allowances. They also called for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s final report with 2.59 fitment factor from January 2016 and the immediate release of 125% pending dearness allowance.

Another major point was the demand for periodic pay revisions every five years as recommended by the Kothari Commission. Families of teachers who lost their lives due to COVID-19 should receive ₹50 lakh ex-gratia and assured government jobs for dependents.

“The 8886 teachers should receive complete salary and allowances from April 2018, and recent central scale notifications issued after July 17, 2020, should be withdrawn. Teachers recruited under advertisement numbers for ETT (180 posts), master cadre (3582 posts), and DPE (837 posts) must be brought under uniform pay scales, revoking dual salary structures,” said Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the union.

