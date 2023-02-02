Ludhiana: Stationary vehicles on roadside claim two lives in Khanna

Ludhiana Stationary vehicles parked on the roadside claimed two lives in separate incidents on the national highway in Khanna.

In the first incident, an Uttar Pradesh resident lost his life after his bike crashed into a stationary truck near Gurudwara Manji Sahib near Khanna on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Shehzad of Aligarh.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Mohammad Afzal of Kairana of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, who is a friend of the victim.

Afzal said that they used to sell clothes in the streets. On Wednesday, he along with Shehzad was going to Hoshiarpur on two different motorcycle when Shehzad’s vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Sadar Khanna police lodged an FIR against truck driver Kesar Dev of Aligarh under sections 283, 304A and 427 of the IPC. The accused escaped after the incident.

In the second incident, a man died after a mini truck laden with scrap crashed into a stationary truck near Bhadla over bridge on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Anjir Kumar. The FIR was filed on the statement of Sumit Kumar of Alipur in Northwest Delhi.

Sumit stated that his relative Anjir Kumar has come to Khanna in his mini truck. When he reached near Bhadla over bridge, Anjir failed to notice the truck parked on the roadside and crashed the vehicle in it. He died on the spot.

ASI Charanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 283, 304A and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against truck driver Shingara Singh of Ugahan village of Gurdaspur. Police have arrested the accused.

Earlier on January 21, a stationary vehicle claimed the life of a man after a pick-up jeep rammed into a stationary truck near Beeja Bridge at National Highway in Khanna.