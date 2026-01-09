Ludhiana: Suicide bombing threat halts court complex proceedings, probe on

Panic gripped the Ludhiana district courts complex on Thursday after a bomb threat email warning of a possible suicide attack was received on the official email ID of the district and sessions judge. Acting swiftly, the police evacuated the entire judicial complex and suspended court proceedings for the day. Advocates and others outside the court complex amid the bomb hoax on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As the Ludhiana courts complex had already witnessed a bomb blast four years ago, the panic spread quickly. According to officials, the threatening email claimed that human bombs belonging to a group would carry out suicide bombings inside the court premises. The message further alleged that three RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs), reportedly made using C-4DX, had already been planted at key locations within the court complex.

As soon as the information reached the police, a massive security operation was launched. Heavy police deployment, along with anti-bomb squads and dog squads, rushed to the judicial complex. Judges, lawyers, court staff and litigants were immediately evacuated, while the entire premises were cordoned off. Entry was restricted until a thorough security sweep was conducted.

Confirming the incident, police commissioner Swapan Sharma said the threat was received at the official email address of the district and sessions judge, prompting immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure. “The entire court complex was thoroughly checked with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. No suspicious object or explosive was found,” Sharma said, adding that the email later appeared to be a hoax.

The commissioner of police further stated that a case was being registered at the Division number 5 police station against the unidentified sender of the threatening email, and efforts were underway to trace the origin of the mail.

Sources revealed that similar threat emails were received by district and sessions judges in several other districts and states, triggering heightened security alerts at multiple court complexes. As news of the threat spread, scenes of panic were witnessed in the Ludhiana courts, with lawyers asked to vacate their chambers and litigants sent back without hearings.

Following the incident, the district and sessions judge formally communicated the matter to the commissioner of police through a memorandum. The email, allegedly sent by a person identifying himself as Ajmal Abdul Raj, also made references to past terror attacks as happened in the Sri Lankan Easter attacks.

It is learnt that a bomb blast had rocked the district court complex, killing one person, supposedly the suspect, and injuring five others on December 23, 2021. The incident had occurred on the second floor of the court building, which is just adjoining the district administrative complex.