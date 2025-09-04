Ludhiana: Supplies meant for flood-hit families ‘pilfered’, AAP leader files plaint

Even as thousands of families reel under the devastation caused by floods, a fresh scandal has erupted in Sidhwan Bet block where flood relief supplies were allegedly siphoned off by officials. Instead of distributing the tarpaulin sheets among the flood-hit villages, officials forced the sarpanches to sign on the documents that they have received adequate material from the office. AAP leader also added that flood victims are struggling against nature’s fury, but corrupt officials are stealing the very aid meant to protect them. (HT Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kanwal Nain Singh Kang, Dakha halka in-charge, on Tuesday exposed what he called “shameful corruption in the middle of a humanitarian crisis.” According to Kang, 1,780 tarpaulin sheets were sent to Sidhwan Bet block by the district food supply officer to provide shelter to flood-affected families, but the sheets didn’t reach people.

Kang added that some villagers from Sidhwan Bet contacted him on Monday and requested help in getting the tarpaulin sheets as their roofs were leaking due to continuous rain. The villagers also complained that when they approached the BDPO office themselves, officials refused to provide any material.

“I decided to check it myself. On Tuesday, I confronted the block development and panchayat office (BDPO) staff and they failed to produce any record of receipt or distribution,”said Kang. “I asked BDPO Gurwinder Kaur and other staff to produce the record of the tarpaulin sheets but they were reluctant to produce. Later, they came with a record of 900 tarpaulin sheets. They also claimed that they have distributed 200 sheets in Jagraon, while Jagraon does not lie under the jurisdiction of Sidhwan Bet BDPO. They have no answer,” he added.

According to him, he came to know that officials made Sidhwan Bet village sarpanch sign a document that he has received 110 sheets, while he was provided only 46. Similarly, Bhamal village sarpanch received only 26 sheets, while he was made to sign the documents claiming that he received 50 sheets.

Kang also added that flood victims are struggling against nature’s fury, but corrupt officials are stealing the very aid meant to protect them. Kang has filed a formal complaint with Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, urging a high-level probe and strict action against those responsible.

Repeated attempts to contact BDPO Gurwinder Kaur turned futile as she didn’t respond to calls. During the inspection, Kang was joined by a few block presidents besides Salempura sarpanch Davinder Singh, Khudai Chak sarpanch Bharpur Singh, Khurshidpura sarpanch Jaj Singh and Bhumal sarpanch Jagdeep Singh.