Ludhiana: Television actress Hina Khan shares personal battle with breast cancer, urges women to go for periodic tests

Television actress Hina Khan urged women to prioritise early detection of breast cancer while sharing her personal journey at the Unite for Pinktober awareness event at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Friday. Organised by the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust, the event aimed to sensitise the public about the disease, its risks, and the importance of proactive health measures. Hina Khan, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora with others at the Pinktober event at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, spoke about her journey of resilience and hope. She revealed that the first sign of trouble came when she discovered a lump in her breast. “Around 20% of people across the world have genetic cancer, and I was one of them. I had a genetic mutation, which makes it even more important to get tested, especially for those who have a family history of the disease,” she said.

The actress urged women to remain vigilant and to understand their bodies. “Perform self-examinations every fortnight,” she advised, adding that awareness and early detection are key to saving lives. She emphasised the importance of regular medical screenings, calling them a crucial step in identifying cancer at an early, treatable stage. “Cancer is not the end- it can be cured if detected early. What matters most is your mindset. I chose to face it with positivity, and that helped me sail through,” she said, recalling the moment she received her diagnosis while having dessert.

Khan also spoke passionately about breaking the stigma around cancer and normalising conversations about it. “We need to talk about breast cancer openly, without fear or shame. The more we speak, the more we can save lives,” she said.

Seema Bansal, vice-chairperson of the Punjab Development Commission and a breast cancer survivor, highlighted the role of lifestyle and early detection. “Mammograms and awareness can make all the difference,” said Bansal, an avid cyclist, hiker and deep-sea diver.

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, founder of the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust, said that October is observed globally as Pink Month to promote breast cancer awareness since 1985.

Chaos at event

The awareness session, however, faced logistical issues. Nearly 600 government school teachers invited to attend were left waiting outside the packed hall due to a shortage of seats. Several were denied entry, causing frustration and inconvenience. One teacher said, “We have been sitting outside since nine in the morning. Our names were on the attendance list, yet we were told to go back as there were no seats. We couldn’t attend the event or take our classes.” Many blamed the organisers for poor planning, arguing invitations should have been limited according to the hall’s capacity.