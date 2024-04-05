 Ludhiana: Three booked for stealing ₹3.8 lakh from customer at bank - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Three booked for stealing 3.8 lakh from customer at bank

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 06, 2024 05:00 AM IST

On the complaint of Rajpal Chaudhary, 50, of New Azad Nagar, police booked three unidentified accused who were captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the bank

The Daresi police on Friday booked three men for stealing 3.8 lakh from a customer at the Sundar Nagar Branch of a private bank. The accused had stolen the cash from the bag of an employee of a knitting unit who had came to deposit the cash.

The accused had stolen the cash from the bag of an employee of a knitting unit who had came to deposit the cash. (HT File Photo)

Dareshi station house officer sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said that the victim worked as a cashier with a knitting unit and on Thursday, when he went to the bank with a bag carrying the cash, it was stolen while he was filling out the cash deposit voucher.

The sub-inspector added that a case under 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused and a hunt was on for their arrest.

