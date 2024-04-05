Ludhiana: Three booked for stealing 3.8 lakh from customer at bank

The Daresi police on Friday booked three men for stealing ₹3.8 lakh from a customer at the Sundar Nagar Branch of a private bank. The accused had stolen the cash from the bag of an employee of a knitting unit who had came to deposit the cash. The accused had stolen the cash from the bag of an employee of a knitting unit who had came to deposit the cash. (HT File Photo)

On the complaint of Rajpal Chaudhary, 50, of New Azad Nagar, police booked three unidentified accused who were captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the bank.

Dareshi station house officer sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said that the victim worked as a cashier with a knitting unit and on Thursday, when he went to the bank with a bag carrying the cash, it was stolen while he was filling out the cash deposit voucher.

The sub-inspector added that a case under 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused and a hunt was on for their arrest.