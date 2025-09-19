Ludhiana: Told to sponsor Saras Mela, pvt schools seek formal orders

Private schools in the district have been asked to step in as sponsors for the upcoming Saras Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), but many institutions are hesitant to release funds without formal instructions from the authorities. The Saras Mela, scheduled from October 4 to 13 at PAU grounds, is expected to be a 10-day extravaganza showcasing Punjab’s artisanship, folk traditions and local cuisine. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, the district education officer (secondary) held a meeting with school heads where they were informed about the state government’s “Mission Chardi Kala” initiative. Under this, schools were requested to contribute between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh each to support the mela, which is being promoted as a celebration of Punjab’s culture and a fundraiser for flood relief.

Representatives from prominent institutions, such as BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar; DAV School, BRS Nagar; AS Model Senior Secondary School, DCM Presidency School, Delhi Public School, Harvest International School and Spring Dale Public School were among those present at the meeting.

However, schools have underlined that the request so far has been only verbal. Several principals have insisted on a written directive from the education department before they can approach their management for approval. JK Sidhu, principal of DAV School, BRS Nagar, said, “I could not attend the meeting but my representative informed me about the ₹2–5 lakh contribution. But without written instructions, we cannot move forward. We need the management’s approval, and till then, it is not possible to commit any payment.”

Ranju Mangal, principal of BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, clarified that the contribution was not presented as mandatory. “We were told this is voluntary under the ‘Chardi Kala’ initiative and that the money would go towards flood relief,” she said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has directed officials from multiple departments to ensure smooth arrangements for the event.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh also reiterated that the payments were voluntary. “If schools choose to contribute, they will be made sponsors and will receive tickets worth ₹20 per student for their institution,” he explained.