Ludhiana | Traders’ body seek deferment of ban on single-use plastic items
Opposing the ban imposed on single-use plastic items from July 1, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal demanded that the Union and state governments defer the ban until an alternative is made available to the public.
Speaking about the same, the trader body’s state general secretary Sunil Mehra, district general secretary Surinder Aggarwal and district secretary Umesh Soni said the single-use plastic items/thermocol items like straws, spoons, earbuds with plastic stick have become integral part of the public’s daily lives, adding that they will face a several difficulties if the items were to be banned with no alternative available in the market.
They added that the use of single-use plastic in India was negligible as compared to the US, Europe and other countries, pointing out that online ecommerce companies, drug/medicine manufacturers were also using these items on a larger scale. The ban on single use plastic will also have an adverse effect on the business related to them, they further said..
Further highlighting the requirement of the near-one-crore Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units which are part of the plastic industry, saying owners will be forced to shut down their businesses which will not only have a bad impact on the economy, but also increase unemployment.
Meahra said, “We understand that the ban has been imposed due to the rising concern over environmental degradation and the ban should be imposed. But the government should first introduce alternatives in the market as the public will also face harassment due to the ban imposed without any proper planning.”
Earlier, the plastic industry had also opposed the ban imposed on the single use items on the same lines and warned of an agitation.
-
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
-
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
-
‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered 'heavy' and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is 'very heavy'.
-
UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category to 'Leaders' in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the union government, said state government officials on Monday. The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018. According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Mumbai: Among the embarrassing lowlights for the Congress party on Monday was the failure of 11 of its 44 MLAs to reach the House for the trust vote. Zeeshan Siddiqui and Dhiraj Deshmukh were photographed running to enter the House after the trust vote had begun and were disallowed. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and former minister in the MVA government was himself absent along with Vijay Wadettiwar. Usually it's the other way around.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics