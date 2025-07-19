Ludhiana: Two sisters die after snakebite in Machhiwara’s pawat village

Two minor sisters lost their lives due to snakebites in Pawat village near Machhiwara on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Anupam, 11, and Surbhi, 8, both students, who were reportedly bitten while sleeping on the roof of a room near a tubewell where their family resides. The deceased have been identified as Anupam, 11, and Surbhi, 8, both students. (HT Photo)

According to Asha Devi, the mother of the deceased, the family has been living in makeshift huts beside agricultural fields for the past four to five years. On Thursday night, the two girls went to sleep on the roof of the tubewell room after having dinner. They briefly came down when the electricity returned around 1 am and then went back up when the power went out again.

Soon after returning to the rooftop, the girls started vomiting and showing signs of distress. Asha Devi said the family woke up to find a snake slithering in the courtyard, which they managed to kill. Within minutes, Anupam began frothing at the mouth, followed by Surbhi. Upon inspection, the family noticed bite marks — one on Anupam’s neck and another on Surbhi’s hand.

The girls were immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Machhiwara, but doctors declared them brought dead. The family confirmed the cause of death as snakebite, and local authorities have been informed of the incident.