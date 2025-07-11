Ludhiana: ‘Unauthorised’ construction sparks protest in Jamalpur

Residents of HM Colony, Punjab Housing Board, Urban Estate, in Jamalpur staged a protest at the GLADA office on Thursday over an “unauthorised” construction in their locality. In their written complaint dated June 20 to the GLADA chief administrator, they urged the authorities concerned for an immediate action to halt the work which they claim is not only unauthorised but also structurally damaging the adjoining properties. Residents of HM Colony, Punjab Housing Board, Urban Estate, staging a protest at the GLADA office over “illegal” construction in Jamalpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Usha Gupta, an area resident, said the construction began after the original housing board structure was demolished in the area without any permission or no objection certificate (NOC) from the GLADA or the PUDA. The protesters also alleged that during the digging work for the new construction that went up to 6 to 7 feet deep, the foundation of an adjoining house collapsed, leading to cracks in walls, floors and beams. This has made the nearby house unsafe to live in, the residents said in their complaint.

They further pointed out that the structure being built appears to be a commercial building in a densely populated residential area. They claim the height of the new building, violates building bye-laws. In their complaint, they further noted that despite earlier complaints and a brief halt in construction by officials, the work has resumed and continues without any check.

“We have submitted multiple complaints, but no strict action has been taken so far. We had no choice but to come to the GLADA and raise our voices,” the protesting residents said.

Despite repeated attempts, estate officer Aman Gupta was not available for comments.