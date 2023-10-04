Ludhiana:Vigilance nabs SI for taking 20k bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), as part of its campaign to weed out corruption, on Wednesday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Jagjeet Singh posted at PS Malaud in Khanna for allegedly accepting a ₹20,000-bribe.

The accused in Vigilance Bureau’s custody. (ht photo)

State VB spokesperson informed that said police official has been arrested on the complaint of Hardeep Singh, resident of Shekhan village, Tehsil Payal.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB range office in Ludhiana and recorded a statement alleging that on September 28, his brother, Jagtar Singh, had visited the Malaud civil hospital to collect medicine from the drug de-addiction centre on his motorcycle. In the afternoon, they discovered that a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case was registered against his brother, Jagtar Singh, at Malaud police station. Thereafter, the complainant along with Paramjit Singh, from his village visited the police station and met SI Jagjeet Singh who informed them that an FIR dated September 28, under section 22 of the NDPS Act had been filed against Jagtar Singh.

The complainant further alleged that the SI threatened to implicate him in the case and had already taken a bribe of ₹15,000 from him.

Furthermore, SI Jagjeet Singh informed them that the motorcycle had not been included in the case yet and implied that, for a sum of ₹ 20,000 in bribes, he would ensure the motorcycle remained unimplicated in the case.

The spokesperson further informed that after a preliminary inquiry the VB team laid a trap, resulting in the red-handed arrest of SI Jagjeet Singh while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered at VB range Ludhiana police station under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The apprehended accused will be presented before the court on Thursday.

