Ludhiana: Viral food vendor fined 8 lakh for ‘stealing’ electricity

The enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of ₹8.1 lakh on Ravinder Pal Singh, the viral food vendor known for his burger joint ‘Baba Ji Burgerwala’ in Model Town Extension Market. During a surprise check at his stall on August 29, he was found operating his business using illegal (kundi) connection, officials said. During a surprise check at his stall on August 29, he was found operating his business using illegal (kundi) connection, officials said. (HT Photo)

Officials reported that heavy appliances, such as deep freezers, refrigerators, grills and sandwich makers, were being operated through the illegal connection. Following this, The PSPCL stated that it imposed a fine of ₹7,69,220 as electricity theft charges, along with ₹40,000 more, bringing the total penalty to nearly ₹8.1 lakh. Babaji Burger Wale has also been issued a show-cause notice under the Electricity Act, 2003 and has been warned that failing to pay the fine on time could lead to legal action, including an FIR, officials said.

Confirming the action, Tarsem Lal, executive engineer, Model Town division, said,” The action is part of a larger crackdown on electricity theft in Ludhiana. When the enforcement wing during a routine inspection visited his stall, it was discovered that he was running his operation through illegal kundi connections, stealing electricity worth 2,672 units.”

Singh, who had contested the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate, had shot to fame with his quirky and over-the-top burger creations. Some of his most popular items include Mera Ishq Burger, AK 47 Burger, Punjab Police Burger and the extravagant Veg Gold Burger, which is wrapped in 24-karat gold foil.

Some of his videos featuring the Veg Gold Burger, have gone massively viral on social media pages after he offered his customers to finish eating the burger weighing around 800 gm to 1 kg within five minutes. Doing so would entail a cash reward roughly equal to its price of ₹999 to ₹1,000, his viral videos mentioned.

During his campaign for elections, he was known for campaigning alone on his scooter, occasionally accompanied by a lone security guard.