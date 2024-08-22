Machhiwara man creates ruckus in court, assault magistrate’s gunman; held

The Samrala Police arrested a Machhiwara resident for creating a ruckus in the court where he appeared for the hearing of a case and assaulting the gunman of the magistrate. The Samrala Police arrested a Machhiwara resident for creating a ruckus in the court where he appeared for the hearing of a case and assaulting the gunman of the magistrate. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of village Haidon Bet of Machhiwara.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of constable Jasmeet Singh, who is deputed as a gunman with the magistrate (family court, Samrala) Neelam Arora.

The constable stated that the accused started creating ruckus in the court. Despite being asked repeatedly the accused kept on shouting.

The constable added that after coming out of the court, the accused assaulted him and tore his uniform. He alerted the Samrala Police and filed a complaint.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused after reaching the spot. The police lodged an FIR under sections 132, 221 and 352 of the BNS against the accused.