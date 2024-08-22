 Machhiwara man creates ruckus in court, assault magistrate’s gunman; held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Machhiwara man creates ruckus in court, assault magistrate’s gunman; held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2024 10:54 PM IST

The Samrala Police arrested a Machhiwara resident for creating a ruckus in the court where he appeared for the hearing of a case and assaulting the gunman of the magistrate.

The Samrala Police arrested a Machhiwara resident for creating a ruckus in the court where he appeared for the hearing of a case and assaulting the gunman of the magistrate.

The Samrala Police arrested a Machhiwara resident for creating a ruckus in the court where he appeared for the hearing of a case and assaulting the gunman of the magistrate. (HT File)
The Samrala Police arrested a Machhiwara resident for creating a ruckus in the court where he appeared for the hearing of a case and assaulting the gunman of the magistrate. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of village Haidon Bet of Machhiwara.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of constable Jasmeet Singh, who is deputed as a gunman with the magistrate (family court, Samrala) Neelam Arora.

The constable stated that the accused started creating ruckus in the court. Despite being asked repeatedly the accused kept on shouting.

The constable added that after coming out of the court, the accused assaulted him and tore his uniform. He alerted the Samrala Police and filed a complaint.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused after reaching the spot. The police lodged an FIR under sections 132, 221 and 352 of the BNS against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Machhiwara man creates ruckus in court, assault magistrate’s gunman; held
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On