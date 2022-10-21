Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MACT awards 23.7L to mishap victim’s kin

MACT awards 23.7L to mishap victim’s kin

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 01:26 AM IST

The petitioner,the 38-year-old widow of the Kalka-based victim, had moved a complaint against the man who was allegedly riding the motorcycle that caused the accident

he petitioner said the deceased was a 49-year-old truck and tipper driver, who earned around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 per month, and was the sole bread winner of their family. (Ht File)
he petitioner said the deceased was a 49-year-old truck and tipper driver, who earned around 25,000 per month, and was the sole bread winner of their family. (Ht File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Three years after a road mishap claimed the life of a scooter-borne man, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT, Panchkula) awarded the victim’s kin 23.7 lakh.

The petitioner, Champa Devi, the 38-year-old widow of Danvir of Dhaluwal village in Kalka, had moved a complaint against one Deepak Dhawan of Mallah village, Kalka, who was allegedly riding the motorcycle that caused the accident. The insurer, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Pinjore, was also made party to the complaint.

The petition said that in August 2019, the victim and the petitioner were on the way to Dhaluwal village from Raipur Polyhouse on their scooter, when a rashly driven bike crashed into their scooter. While Champa Devi survived her injuries, Danvir succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The petitioner said the deceased was a 49-year-old truck and tipper driver, who earned around 25,000 per month, and was the sole bread winner of their family.

Dhawan, the accused biker, submitted that his vehicle had not been involved in the mishap, and alleged that a false FIR had been lodged against him in connivance with the police.

The insurer told the court that Dhawan had violated the terms and conditions of insurance policy as he did not have a valid driving licence at the time of the alleged accident, and that his vehicle had not been involved in the mishap.

After the arguments concluded, MACT awarded a 23.7 lakh compensation to the claimant,“payable by both the respondents jointly and severally together with costs” along with the interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.

It directed the respondents to pay 40% of the compensation along with interest to the widow in cash, and deposit 60% of her share with interest in a fixed seposit in a national bank in her name for a period of five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out