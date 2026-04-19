MACT awards ₹23 lakh to family of man killed in Dhakoli road accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded ₹23.32 lakh as compensation to the family of a 26-year-old man who died in a road accident in Dhakoli in 2021. The tribunal assessed the deceased’s monthly income at ₹10,000 based on minimum wages and applied a multiplier of 17. (HT Photo)

The tribunal held that Sumit died on July 11, 2021, after a Mahindra pickup vehicle hit him near Sabji Mandi, close to Shalimar Colony. The vehicle was driven by Dinesh Kumar. The tribunal found that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

According to the case, Sumit was returning to his residence in village Kathgarh when the vehicle struck him from the left side. He sustained injuries and was taken to civil hospital, Dhakoli, and later referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

The petition was filed by his widow Kiran, minor daughter Pragya, and parents Mayaram and Kusum Vati under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, seeking compensation of ₹1 crore.

During proceedings, the claimants presented the FIR, post-mortem report, and witness statements. An eyewitness, Surjit Singh, supported the version of the accident. The tribunal noted that the driver did not produce evidence to counter the claim.

The tribunal assessed the deceased’s monthly income at ₹10,000 based on minimum wages and applied a multiplier of 17. It added 40% towards future prospects and calculated the loss of dependency.

The tribunal awarded ₹23.32 lakh, including compensation for loss of estate, funeral expenses, and consortium. It also granted interest at 9% per annum from the date of filing the petition until realisation. The tribunal held the owner, driver, and insurer of the vehicle jointly and severally liable. It directed the insurer to pay the compensation.

The tribunal apportioned the award amount with 40% to the widow, 30% to the minor daughter, and 15% each to the parents. It directed that the minor’s share be kept in a fixed deposit until she attains majority.