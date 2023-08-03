Jammu: CAT orders probe into sexual harassment allegations against school principal

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Jammu on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Batote into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a female teacher against a principal of a government higher secondary school in Batote.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CAT has directed the SDM to file his response within 15 days.

CAT Jammu Bench headed by AK Dubey took serious cognisance of the teacher’s petition, who had been deployed at a government higher secondary school in Batote, Ramban district.

The teacher, in her petition, claimed she had been relieved from the school on June 21 because she did not oblige the immoral and unwarranted sexual advances of the school principal.

The teacher had been posted to the school following approval of the director of school education, Jammu, based upon inputs received from the police department that confirmed a threat to her life at her native place Kumait village in Ramban because of a property dispute with her relatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioner further submitted that ever since she joined the school in August last year, the school principal had been making immoral advances toward her telling her that “being unmarried she may require his company.”

“The principal used to send his selfies at midnight and other irrelevant messages to the applicant and then used to delete them,” further stated the petitioner.

Counsel of the petitioner, advocate Supriya Chouhan, vehemently argued before the CAT that the “delinquent principal was a blot and slur in a pious educational institution and has demeaned his position by seeking sexual favours from a hapless lady teacher.”

After the female teacher spurned his immoral advances, the principal started resorting to character assassination casting aspersions on her character, said the counsel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With an intention of vengeance and in view of her open refusals, the delinquent principal illegally and arbitrarily issued her relieving order on June 21 and directed her to report in the office of CEO, Ramban where she faced a risk to her life because of the ongoing property dispute with her relatives,” said petitioner’s counsel.

Taking serious cognizance, the CAT Jammu bench observed that “allegations raised by the applicant are of serious nature. It appears that her allegations need to be looked into impartially. Under these circumstances, this Tribunal directs the sub-divisional magistrate of the area to enquire into the matter and submit his report within 15 days”.

It is further directed that the reply to be filed by the respondents must specially explain the reasons for the applicant’s relieving without calling for the latest security threat report, ordered by the CAT bench.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench also directed Ramban’s chief education officer to obtain a fresh security threat report with respect to the applicant and then decide the place of posting accordingly.

“Till the assessment report is received, he shall consider and allow eligible leave to the applicant. A copy of the threat assessment report should be also brought to the notice of the Director of School Education Jammu”, the bench further ordered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON