Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Two AFPI cadets commissioned as naval officers

Mohali: Two AFPI cadets commissioned as naval officers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 30, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Cadets Indeerbir Singh and Divit Kapoor, of the seven course AFPI, were commissioned as officers at the passing out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala

Two cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) earned their commission as officers in the Indian Navy on Monday.

As many as 126 students of AFPI have been commissioned in various wings of the Indian defence forces. Another 12 will be commissioned in June. (HT File Photo for representation)
As many as 126 students of AFPI have been commissioned in various wings of the Indian defence forces. Another 12 will be commissioned in June. (HT File Photo for representation)

Cadets Indeerbir Singh and Divit Kapoor, of the seven course AFPI, were commissioned as officers at the passing out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.

The parade was reviewed by chief guest Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the commander of the Sri Lankan Navy.

As many as 126 students of AFPI have been commissioned in various wings of the Indian defence forces. Another 12 will be commissioned in June.

AFPI director general Major General Ajay H Chauhan congratulated the two cadets on their commissioning and called upon them to be true representatives of the institute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy
indian navy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out