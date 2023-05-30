Mohali: Two AFPI cadets commissioned as naval officers

Two cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) earned their commission as officers in the Indian Navy on Monday. As many as 126 students of AFPI have been commissioned in various wings of the Indian defence forces. Another 12 will be commissioned in June. (HT File Photo for representation)

Cadets Indeerbir Singh and Divit Kapoor, of the seven course AFPI, were commissioned as officers at the passing out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.

The parade was reviewed by chief guest Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the commander of the Sri Lankan Navy.

As many as 126 students of AFPI have been commissioned in various wings of the Indian defence forces. Another 12 will be commissioned in June.

AFPI director general Major General Ajay H Chauhan congratulated the two cadets on their commissioning and called upon them to be true representatives of the institute.