Haryana school bus accident: Principal, secretary sent to judicial custody till April 26

Nearly a week after six students of GL Public School, Kanina, Mahendergarh, died after their school bus met with an accident, a local court on Wednesday sent the principal and secretary of the school to judicial custody till April 26. The school principal being brought to court on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The bus carrying 37 students had rammed into a tree and then overturned near Unhani village on April 11, leaving six students dead and 19 injured. The bus driver was allegedly drunk at the time and speeding at 120 kmph, leading to the accident. It was further found that the bus did not have a valid fitness certificate.

Police on Wednesday produced school principal Deepti Rao and secretary Hoshiyar Singh before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody. The duo, along with bus driver, Dharmender, were arrested on April 11 and taken into five-day police remand.

Kanina deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahender Singh said they have received some leads from the principal and secretary and efforts are on to nab the school owner Rajendra Lodha and director Subhash Yadav.

“We have arrested seven persons, including four persons who had consumed alcohol with the bus driver nearly an hour before the incident. The accused were sent to judicial custody till April 26,” the DSP added.