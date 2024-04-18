 Haryana school bus accident: Principal, secretary sent to judicial custody till April 26 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana school bus accident: Principal, secretary sent to judicial custody till April 26

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 18, 2024 02:39 AM IST

The bus driver was allegedly drunk and speeding at 120 kmph, leading to the accident. It was further found that the bus did not have valid fitness certificate.

Nearly a week after six students of GL Public School, Kanina, Mahendergarh, died after their school bus met with an accident, a local court on Wednesday sent the principal and secretary of the school to judicial custody till April 26.

The school principal being brought to court on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The school principal being brought to court on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The bus carrying 37 students had rammed into a tree and then overturned near Unhani village on April 11, leaving six students dead and 19 injured. The bus driver was allegedly drunk at the time and speeding at 120 kmph, leading to the accident. It was further found that the bus did not have a valid fitness certificate.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read Here | Haryana bus accident: FIR says 'drunk' driver ignored children's pleas to slow down; 10 points

Police on Wednesday produced school principal Deepti Rao and secretary Hoshiyar Singh before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody. The duo, along with bus driver, Dharmender, were arrested on April 11 and taken into five-day police remand.

Kanina deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahender Singh said they have received some leads from the principal and secretary and efforts are on to nab the school owner Rajendra Lodha and director Subhash Yadav.

“We have arrested seven persons, including four persons who had consumed alcohol with the bus driver nearly an hour before the incident. The accused were sent to judicial custody till April 26,” the DSP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana school bus accident: Principal, secretary sent to judicial custody till April 26
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On