Maid sisters flee with 15 lakh, valuables from Panchkula house

Two sisters employed as maids at a Sector-4 house allegedly fled with ₹15 lakh in cash, clothes and an Apple mobile phone. The alleged theft was discovered when the owner woke up in the morning. (HT photo for representation)

The alleged theft, reported by construction contractor Ranjan Singh to the Mansa Devi Complex police station, took place in the early hours of Monday.

According to the complainant, one of the accused sisters, Sonika, who is from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, had been working as a live-in maid for about two and a half years.

Sonika’s elder sister, Monika, also started working as a maid at his house about 25 days ago.

Singh said that the sisters’ father and brother also worked at his construction site.

On Sunday night, after they ate dinner, everyone retired to their rooms around 11.30pm.

Sonika and Monika usually slept in the same room as his mother, who kept the keys for the cupboards and the house under her pillow.

Singh alleged that, “During early hours on Monday, between 2 am and 2.30 am, Sonika and Monika quietly took the keys from under my mother’s pillow. They then stole ₹15 lakh in cash from a cupboard in the next room.”

On Singh’s complaint, the MDC police station registered a case under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe has been launched to trace and arrest the accused.

Habitual burglar lands in net

Panchkula Police have apprehended a notorious burglar, Rajkumar, wanted for multiple house thefts across the district.

The arrest followed a complaint by Surjit Rana, a Sector-7 resident, whose house was burgled on April 14, resulting in the loss of gold and diamond jewellery, a mobile phone and ₹8,000 in cash. Investigations led police to Rajkumar in the Sector 14 slums.

According to police, Rajkumar, originally from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, is a habitual offender with three prior theft cases registered at Sector-14 and Sector-5 police stations. He had been out on bail since November 2024. Following his arrest, Rajkumar was presented in court on Monday and remanded to four days of police custody.