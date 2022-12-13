Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Maiden Punjab visit as party’s state incharge: Rupani lashes out at AAP, says BJP to win hearts of Punjabis

Maiden Punjab visit as party’s state incharge: Rupani lashes out at AAP, says BJP to win hearts of Punjabis

Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Punjab BJP affairs incharge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said the AAP-government in Punjab has failed on all fronts and the BJP was the only trusted option left before the state.

BJP senior leader, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani ,who is also Punjab BJP incharge , interacting with BJP leaders at Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Photo by Ravi Kumar / Hindustan Times) (HT photo by Ravi Kumar)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Addressing a press conference during his maiden visit to Punjab after being appointed BJP’s Punjab incharge, Rupani said AAP’s worst performance in Punjab was the reason that the party could not get the support they projected during Gujarat polls and restricted to mere 5 assembly seats.

“Be it the law and order issue or the other problems of common man, this government in Punjab has failed badly. Being on border, Punjab is a sensitive state and AAP has failed to understand this point while administering it,” he asserted.

The former Gujarat chief minister, who also chaired meetings with the core-group of the party and the other officer bearers, claimed that the first and foremost aim of the party in Punjab was the 2024-Lok Sabha polls.

“The party has chalked out few people’s movements in Punjab including the one on the issue of drugs. During my two day visit to state, we are going to chalk-out the strategy on how to strengthen the party by winning hearts of Punjabis,” said Rupani.

He also ducked questions on ex-Congressmen being given prime postings in the organisation of the state. “Our new team announced recently is a fine balance in every point,” he said.

Rupani also took feedback from office bearers of the party and would continue the same on Wednesday as well. State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, party’s national executive member Sunil Jakhar, national general secretary Tarun Chugh were present with Rupani during the first day.

