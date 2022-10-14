Main accused in Mohali RPG attack nabbed from Mumbai

Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a central agency and ATS Maharashtra, on Tuesday arrested Charat Singh, the main accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May this year.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused is a key operative and associate of Canada-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

He said Charat had built a strong crime network across the state with the help of Landa and was providing logistic support and shelter to foot soldiers, who carried out the RPG attack.

Charat had also procured the RPG, an AK-47, and other weapons from across the border with the active support of Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

Inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, while addressing a press conference, said that with the arrest of Charat Singh, Punjab Police have so far arrested eight persons in this case, while, another accused, who is a juvenile and had carried out the attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police recently, taking the total number of arrests to nine.

Earlier, Nishan Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljinder Singh Rambo, Kanwarjeet Singh Bath, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljeet Kaur Sukhi, and Lovepreet Singh Vicky were arrested by the Punjab Police.

He said a manhunt is on for the arrest of the last accused in the case, Deepak Kumar of Jhajjar, Haryana.

IGP Gill said Charat is a habitual offender and faces several cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt-to-murder, and arms act in Punjab. The accused was serving a life sentence in a murder case, and at the time of the RPG attack, he was out on a 56-day parole, said the cop.

The IGP added that Charat along with his associates had killed a shopkeeper Shashi Kapoor in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran, in March 2015.

“During his parole period, Charat, who belongs to Mehdipur village near the border town of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, reassembled his associates including Nishan Singh and others from the district to carry out the RPG attack, which was aimed at destabilising communal harmony and peace in the state,” said the IGP.