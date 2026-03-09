Maintain peace during Ramzan, don’t let violence suppress genuine voices: Er Rashid

Jailed Baramulla member of Parliament Engineer Rashid on Monday urged people to maintain peace and exercise restraint during the holy month of Ramzan. Baramulla member of Parliament Engineer Rashid (File)

Terming the recent passing of Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, as unfortunate, Rashid noted that while people across the region expressed grief through street protests, the subsequent incidents of violence were “deeply painful.” He emphasised that violence has no place in a civilised society, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, which has already endured devastation over the past 35 years.

“The people of this region understand the heavy cost of instability better than anyone,” Rashid said.

He appealed to the public to ensure peace prevails, warning that violence only breeds further conflict and provides an excuse for suppressing genuine voices, leaving innocent youngsters to bear the brunt of the cycle of revenge.

The MP called upon the administration to release mourners detained during recent protests as a gesture of goodwill and brotherhood in the Valley.