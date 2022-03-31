Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Majitha village clash: 2 Amritsar villages adopt resolution to ostracise Gujjars
chandigarh news

Majitha village clash: 2 Amritsar villages adopt resolution to ostracise Gujjars

“Nobody should lease or sell land to Gujjars, fodder should not be sold to them and milk should not be purchased from them. They should be warned against grazing their cattle in the fields,”reads the resolution signed by village sarpanch and others.
Two persons were killed in a clash between farmers and Gujjars at Anaitpura village near Majitha . (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 11:54 PM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar:

Days after two persons were killed in a clash between farmers and Gujjars at Anaitpura village falling under the Majitha sub-division, two villages have passed a resolution to ostracise Gujjars living on the outskirts.

At Mohan Bhandharian village, which is 8 kilometres away from Anaitpura, panchayat members and residents decided to boycott the three families.

“Nobody should lease or sell land to Gujjars, fodder should not be sold to them and milk should not be purchased from them. They should be warned against grazing their cattle in the fields,”reads the resolution signed by village sarpanch and others.

Manbir Singh, a resident, said, “We support communal harmony, but will not tolerate such acts. A clash is not a big thing, butit was the provocation by their leaders that forced us to take this step.” “A copy of the resolution has been sent to the Punjab Police. We have also raised objections over no action against them for destroying our standing crops and uprooting trees along roads,”he said.

RELATED STORIES

Another village Chamyari near Ajnala in the district, Gujjars have been asked to remove encroachment from the common land meant for a grain market.

“There is a dung pile and foul smell keeps emanating from the area. They were asked to clean the place earlier too, but to no avail,”said sarpanch Jarnail Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP