Majitha village clash: Signs of normalcy return as Sikh, Muslim leaders step in
After days of unrest, signs of normalcy returned to Anaitpura village, falling under the Majitha sub-division, on Monday.
To diffuse tension, Sikh activists gathered in the village and met Muslim leaders.
Following the March 22 clash that claimed two lives, almost all farmers had left the village, fearing police action.
The families had also alleged that Gujjars were threatening them.
On Monday, Sikh activists reached the village in support of the farmers and asked them to return to the village, taking the responsibility to protect them amid the presence of heavy police force.
Besides, the activists also met the Muslim leaders who reached from Ludhiana to support Gujjars to bury the hatchet.
They called for communal harmony and universal brotherhood.
Both sides also met Amritsar (Rural SSP) Deepak Hilori and other senior police officers to ensure that no innocent person was arrested.
Though many farmers returned home, some Sikh organizations, including Waris Punjab De, decided to stay back.
Meanwhile, the Muslim leaders said there won’t be any attacks and that all farmers should return to the village.
Earlier, a group of Sikh activists along with farmers owing allegiance to farm organisations, including Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Kisan Union and Kirti Kisan Sabha, and those associated with the the left wing exchanged heated arguments.
The left-wing organisations demanded that those booked should surrender, while the other side called for action action against Gujjars.
Sources said in the evening, two main accused surrendered but the SSP did not confirm it.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
