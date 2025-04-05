Majithia drug case: Court defers hearing to April 19

Three days after the new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court seeking search warrants, the court on Saturday adjourned the hearing for arguments to April 19. Three days after the new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court seeking search warrants, the court on Saturday adjourned the hearing for arguments to April 19. (HT File)

However, after the counsel representing the SIT objected to the media presence in the open courtroom, the court asked the media to leave the court citing that media entry was barred. The hearing was eventually deferred by the court.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the SIT sought issuance of the search warrants, the counsel for the former Punjab revenue minister Majithia also filed a plea seeking a copy of the SIT’s application and details pertaining to the locations where it wants to initiate the search.

The counsel said that earlier investigating teams had already conducted searches on Majithia’s properties in 2022.

The counsel for the former minister said that the SIT needs to follow the procedure for search and seizure under section 41 of the NDPS Act.

“In case the SIT wants to search properties of Majithia’s associates after four years, they have to give probable cause”, the defence counsel said.