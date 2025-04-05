Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Majithia drug case: Court defers hearing to April 19

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 05, 2025 08:52 PM IST

However, after the counsel representing the SIT objected to the media presence in the open courtroom, the court asked the media to leave the court citing that media entry was barred. The hearing was eventually deferred by the court.

Three days after the new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court seeking search warrants, the court on Saturday adjourned the hearing for arguments to April 19.

Three days after the new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court seeking search warrants, the court on Saturday adjourned the hearing for arguments to April 19. (HT File)
Three days after the new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court seeking search warrants, the court on Saturday adjourned the hearing for arguments to April 19. (HT File)

However, after the counsel representing the SIT objected to the media presence in the open courtroom, the court asked the media to leave the court citing that media entry was barred. The hearing was eventually deferred by the court.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the SIT sought issuance of the search warrants, the counsel for the former Punjab revenue minister Majithia also filed a plea seeking a copy of the SIT’s application and details pertaining to the locations where it wants to initiate the search.

The counsel said that earlier investigating teams had already conducted searches on Majithia’s properties in 2022.

The counsel for the former minister said that the SIT needs to follow the procedure for search and seizure under section 41 of the NDPS Act.

“In case the SIT wants to search properties of Majithia’s associates after four years, they have to give probable cause”, the defence counsel said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Majithia drug case: Court defers hearing to April 19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On