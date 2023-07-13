Repair work in Ludhiana: Bharat Nagar Chowk to be closed for traffic

Owing to a major civil work underway on the Elevated Road Project, Bharat Nagar Chowk will be closed for traffic, from today. Traffic police on Wednesday issued a traffic plan for commuters ahead of the closure.

City's busiest intersection Bharat Nagar Chowk will be closed for traffic from Thursday onwards in Ludhiana (Manish/HT)

As per the plan, the routes closed include the Railway Station Ludhiana to Bharat Nagar Chowk and the Durga Mata Mandir Jagraon bridge to Bharat Nagar Chowk.

The route between the Mini secretariat to mall road has been diverted towards Nirankari Bhawan while the route towards the Bus Stand Ludhiana has been diverted towards Sham Singh Nagar Road.

The road between Mall Road to Jagraon Bridge will remain open for commuters while the stretch between Bharat Nagar Chowk to Mini Secretariat will remain open for light vehicles.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic), Charanjiv Lamba said, “The new traffic plan will remain in effect for at least four days as it is expected that the construction work will be completed within this period.” He added that an adequate number of traffic police personnel will be deployed at the key diversions to maintain the traffic flow.

Bharat Nagar Chowk is the meeting point of traffic heading towards and coming from the bus stand, Ferozepur Road, Mall Road, and Jagraon Bridge. Expressing frustration over the closure, Simran Kaur, a resident of Jalandhar bypass said, “The commuters are already undergoing massive inconvenience due to prolonged delay in the completion of the project, now with the closure of the intersection the inconvenience will increase.”

Recently, Bhai Bala Intersection which had been closed owing to construction was reopened for traffic after six months.

The elevated road project extending from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur Road began in October 2017. Initially it was supposed to be completed by 2020 but the deadline has now been pushed to July 2023.

As per the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Verka Chowk to Bhai Bala intersection portion of the elevated road on the Ferozepur road will be opened to the public in the last week of July. As per the officials, the work to lay the bitumen layer has been started and will be opened for the public after the completion of the ramp.