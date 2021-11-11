Major fire breaks out at automobile unit near Doraha

A major fire broke out at R&R Udyog Pvt Ltd, which deals in automobiles , near Doraha (21km from Ludhiana) on Wednesday evening and over 60 tonnes of furnish oil stored in the unit went up in flames.

Two oil tankers/trucks parked in the premises also caught fire, but no casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out at around 6.30 pm and fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Ludhiana city were rushed to the spot.

Khanna fire station officer Yashpal Rai Gomi said that two fire tenders each from Khanna, Samrala and Ludhiana were rushed to the spot and foam solution is being used to douse the flames.

The fire fighting operation was on till the filing of this report.