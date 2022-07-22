Major setback for BJP as former MLA’s wife joins Congress in Himachal

The BJP suffered a major setback in the Theog assembly segment with one of its leaders Indu Verma, the wife of a former three-time BJP legislator joining the Congress on Friday.

Indu is the wife of former BJP legislator Rakesh Verma, who shot into the political limelight when he defeated Congress stalwart Vidya Stokes from Theog in 1993. Rakesh was elected to the Vidhan Sabha as an independent candidate and later joined the BJP. He won two elections on the BJP ticket from Theog in 2003 and 2007.

Rakesh passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2020 at the age of 59. Later, his wife was elected to the Zila Parishad twice and became the district president of the BJP’s women’s wing. She is also president of the women and child welfare board, and runs an NGO for the upliftment of women in Theog.

Introducing the newly inducted Congress leader, Himachal affairs in charge and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla said, “Her father-in-law RR Verma was the director general of police, while her late husband was a three-time legislator.The BJP is in a state of chaos as leaders have begun deserting the party.”

Asked is she would be given a Congress ticket from Theog, Indu said, “The decision now lies with Congress high command. Theog is currently represented by CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha. There are four claimants for the Congress ticket from Theog. They includes former Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore, former district Congress chief Kehar Singh Khachi, district president Atul Sharma, and party leader Deepak Rathore. Congress stalwart JBL Khachi’s son Vijay Opal Singh Khachi is also reportedly to be vying for a ticket.