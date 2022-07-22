Major setback for BJP as former MLA’s wife joins Congress in Himachal
The BJP suffered a major setback in the Theog assembly segment with one of its leaders Indu Verma, the wife of a former three-time BJP legislator joining the Congress on Friday.
Indu is the wife of former BJP legislator Rakesh Verma, who shot into the political limelight when he defeated Congress stalwart Vidya Stokes from Theog in 1993. Rakesh was elected to the Vidhan Sabha as an independent candidate and later joined the BJP. He won two elections on the BJP ticket from Theog in 2003 and 2007.
Rakesh passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2020 at the age of 59. Later, his wife was elected to the Zila Parishad twice and became the district president of the BJP’s women’s wing. She is also president of the women and child welfare board, and runs an NGO for the upliftment of women in Theog.
Introducing the newly inducted Congress leader, Himachal affairs in charge and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla said, “Her father-in-law RR Verma was the director general of police, while her late husband was a three-time legislator.The BJP is in a state of chaos as leaders have begun deserting the party.”
Asked is she would be given a Congress ticket from Theog, Indu said, “The decision now lies with Congress high command. Theog is currently represented by CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha. There are four claimants for the Congress ticket from Theog. They includes former Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore, former district Congress chief Kehar Singh Khachi, district president Atul Sharma, and party leader Deepak Rathore. Congress stalwart JBL Khachi’s son Vijay Opal Singh Khachi is also reportedly to be vying for a ticket.
-
Frauds pose as media executives, dupe woman of ₹3.5 lakh
Mumbai A 32-year-old woman was cheated to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh by fraudsters who posed as executives of a media and entertainment company, looking for child models. The 32-year-old woman, a resident of J B Nagar in Andheri east, who works with a private firm, informed the police that on July 13, she received a link on WhatsApp, purportedly from Reliance Entertainment, Reliance Models Audition.
-
MUMBAI Citizens have approached Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and sought to change the name of Lower Oshiwara station of the Metro 2A line. They said that as there is no place called Lower Oshiwara, the station should be named Lokhandwala to avoid confusion among commuters. Another commuter said that there is already confusion among Parel and Lower Parel railway stations. MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas did not respond to calls or messages for comment.
-
Terrorist hideout busted in Doda; arms, explosives recovered
Security forces busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the J&K Police and the Army's Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Khasodi Chansar forest of Gandoh area and busted a terrorist hideout, a police spokesperson said. A case was registered at the Gandoh police station.
-
Hyderabad doctor donates gold crown worth ₹33 lakh to Shirdi Saibaba temple
An 80-year-old doctor from Hyderabad on Friday donated a gold crown worth Rs 33 lakh to the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi town of Maharashtra, an official from the trust managing the shrine said. The crown, weighing 707 gm, is studded with 35 gm of American diamonds, said the chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Bhagyashri Banayat.
-
‘Scrapping’ of FAA recruitment: Aspirants urge Farooq to raise issue in Parliament
A delegation of finance account assistant aspirants urged MP and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to raise the issue of 'scrapping' of the recruitment process in the Parliament on Friday. Abdullah assured them that he would take up the matter in the Parliament. The J&K Peoples Conference also slammed the administration for scrapping the Finance Accounts Assistant recruitment process.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics