Make dedicated efforts for party’s victory: Jai Ram to party workers

Jai Ram, who was addressing a Tridev Sammelan in Sundernagar, urged party functionaries to work with commitment and dedication to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated a 23 crore drinking water supply scheme for Sundernagar. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur urged party functionaries to put in dedicated efforts to ensure Mission Repeat was a success, and the party was re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections for the sake of the state’s development.

Calling Bharatiya Janata Party, the party of the common man, he said, “It is only in BJP that a common worker rise to the topmost position, while all other political outfits are headed by families. In BJP, JP Nadda, a son of the soil, is heading the largest political party of the world. A government does not make an organisation, rather it is the organisation that makes a government.”

The chief minister, who was addressing a Tridev Sammelan at Jawahar Park, Sundernagar, urged party functionaries to work with greater commitment and dedication to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ in the state, so that the pace of development is uninterrupted.

He dedicated a 23 crore drinking water supply scheme for Sundernagar. The CM thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of the hill state.

“Around 1,300 crore is being spent every year for providing social security pensions for the needy as compared to 400 crore being spent during Congress’ tenure. Around 20,000 families with chronically ill patients are being provided 3,000 per month under the Sahara Yojana,” he said.

