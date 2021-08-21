Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Make optimum use of tech to solve crimes: Chandigarh DGP
chandigarh news

Make optimum use of tech to solve crimes: Chandigarh DGP

Chandigarh director general of police Praveer Ranjan, who joined office on Thursday, asked the force to make optimum use of technology to investigate crimes during the welcome parade
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
New Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan (in jeep) taking the guard of honour during the welcome parade. (HT photo)

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, who joined office on Thursday, asked the force to make optimum use of technology to investigate crimes during the welcome parade on Friday.

Addressing police officers and personnel at the parade organised in his honour at the Sector 26 police lines, Ranjan said that new techniques and technology must be used to trace crimes, especially cyber crimes and drugs cases.

Rajan also praised the Chandigarh traffic police and urged them to perform their duties diligently to resolve traffic-related problem in the city.

A 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory) cadre, Ranjan was earlier posted in Delhi. He took over charge from Sanjay Baniwal, who has been repatriated to Delhi after over three-year tenure in Chandigarh.

Baniwal was given a farewell at the police lines in Sector 26 on Thursday. A few of the initiatives taken by him include the installation of an eBeat book system and emergency response support system (Dial 112).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban takeover could impact security in border areas: Manish Tewari

Guest column | The good old days of pay parades

Wildbuzz: Who let the dogs out

Over 100 trains affected due to agitation by sugarcane farmers in Punjab: NR
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP