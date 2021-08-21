Make optimum use of tech to solve crimes: Chandigarh DGP

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, who joined office on Thursday, asked the force to make optimum use of technology to investigate crimes during the welcome parade on Friday.

Addressing police officers and personnel at the parade organised in his honour at the Sector 26 police lines, Ranjan said that new techniques and technology must be used to trace crimes, especially cyber crimes and drugs cases.

Rajan also praised the Chandigarh traffic police and urged them to perform their duties diligently to resolve traffic-related problem in the city.

A 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory) cadre, Ranjan was earlier posted in Delhi. He took over charge from Sanjay Baniwal, who has been repatriated to Delhi after over three-year tenure in Chandigarh.

Baniwal was given a farewell at the police lines in Sector 26 on Thursday. A few of the initiatives taken by him include the installation of an eBeat book system and emergency response support system (Dial 112).