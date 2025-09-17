Makers of Parmish Verma’s Shera fined 40K for creating nuisance while shooting in Ambala

Makers of Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma’s upcoming film Shera were fined ₹40,000 for creating nuisance while shooting in Ambala. The actor-singer was allegedly injured during the shooting. Confirming the incident, Verma posted a story on Instagram during late hours of the day and wrote that the accident happened on the set of Shera and thanked God for keeping him safe.

The incident took place when Verma was reportedly filming an action scene for the movie on Monday.

The story showed the shattered window glass which suggests that he was inside the car when the incident happened.

Sources said that after some first aid, he moved back to Chandigarh with his crew.

In another story shared by the actor, the movie director Savio Sandhu wrote, “....after a strong recovery, Parmish bai is back tomorrow on the set of Shera. Excited to see you shine again.”

The Cantonment Board Ambala on Tuesday said that they have fined the movie makers ₹40,000 as damage charges for creating public nuisance.

Nominated board member Ajay Baweja said that the shooting was underway at a private bunglow, which doesn’t require any permission from the civic body.

“However, the shooting led to huge crowds and as roads were closed, it also led to inconvenience to the public. As the office was closed for the weekend, we received information about this on Monday and accordingly they were fined for four days at ₹10,000 per day,” he said.