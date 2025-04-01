Malerkotla: AAP will oppose Waqf bill, says Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his party would oppose ‘tooth and nail’ the Waqf bill moved by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Malerkotla. (Sourced)

The Muslim brethren are opposing the Bill vehemently and AAP stands by them in this hour, Mann said after participating in an Eid event.

Mann said AAP would oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill both in Parliament and the Punjab Assembly to safeguard the interests of Muslims.

In a statement, he said the state government was committed to ensuring the well-being of every strata of society.

A 655-page report of a 31-member joint parliamentary panel on the Bill was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The joint committee of Parliament had adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members from the ruling BJP by a 15-11 majority vote. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

The chief minister announced development projects worth ₹200 crore for the holistic development of the historic Malerkotla town.

A 100-seat medical college will be constructed that will help Malerkotla emerge as a medical education hub. A 200-bed super speciality hospital will also come up and the existing girls’ college will be upgraded, he said.

Addressing a gathering after offering prayers at a local eidgah, Mann extended his Eid greetings to the people.