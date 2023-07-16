Cheating accused flees police custody in Mohali

A 27-year-old man, accused in a cheating case, fled from police custody at the District Court Complex in Mohali on Friday.

A fresh case under Sections 224 (obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sohana police station. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Dalbir Khan of Kandala village, Mohali.

According to police, ASI Jasvir Singh, along with SI Gurpreet Singh, had gone to the court complex to produce two accused, including Dalbir and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Goldy, before a local court in a cheating case.

ASI Jasvir was walking with Dalbir and SI Gurpreet with Sukhpreet.

When they entered the court complex, Dalbir pushed Jasvir to the ground and fled the spot. Police teams are raiding all possible hideouts of the accused to nab him.

