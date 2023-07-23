Ludhiana: 21-yr-old woman dies; husband, mother-in-law held; 2 on the run

The police have arrested a man and her mother on charges of dowry death after his 21-year-old wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guru Nanak Mohalla in Raikot seven months after her marriage. The police have arrested a man and her mother on charges of dowry death in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The kin of the woman accused her husband and in-laws of murder, alleging that they used to harass their daughter for dowry. They created ruckus at the house of the accused and vandalised it.

The Raikot police lodged an FIR of dowry death against the woman’s husband Harpal Singh, mother-in-law Harpreet Kaur, brother-in-law Yadwinder Singh and his wife Kiranjit Kaur.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of brother of the victim, who is from Mehal Kalan in Barnala.

The complainant said that his sister’s in-laws informed the family that she had hanged herself on Saturday. He rushed to Raikot and found her body lying on the bed.

The woman has strangulation marks on the neck. The body also has injury marks on the back. He suspected that the accused had beaten her and later strangulated her to death.

The complainant said that his sister had married the accused on December 4, 2022. Soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry, including a car. He said that they had intervened in the matter several times, but to no avail.

The complainant said that on Saturday his sister called them alleging that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry. They told her that they will visit the house of her in-laws with their relatives to deter them.

After sometime, they received a call from her mother-in-law, claiming that Sukhdeep had hanged herself.

Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at City Raikot police station, said that the kin of the woman created ruckus at the house and vandalised the things in a fit of rage. They alleged that she had been murdered by her husband and in-laws.

A case under sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at City Raikot police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The inspector said that the cause of the death would be ascertained after postmortem.